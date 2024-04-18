Bluegrass Comes to the Opera House May 3-4

Fans of bluegrass, in particular, welcome spring and the musical news that the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor is bringing two nationally acclaimed bluegrass-inspired bands to the stage in early May.

The Spring Bluegrass Weekend includes the current patron saint of banjo players, Tony Trischka with his band, and the Boston-based pickin’ talents of Barnstar. Trischka appears on Friday, May 3, followed by Barnstar on Saturday, May 4.

A Grammy-nominated banjo master, Trischka has raised the instrument’s profile in myriad ways. Through performances on “A Prairie Home Companion,” “Mountain Stage,” and “From Our Front Porch,” he’s been a frequent presence on National Public Radio. His work with his friend, Steve Martin, has helped the banjo gain a wider audience. He produced Martin’s Grammy-winning album, “Rare Bird Alert,” featuring opera house favorites the Steep Canyon Rangers. Trischka has been an architect of progressive bluegrass, teaching generations along the way, including his teenage student Bela Fleck.

The New York Times has called Trischka “the father of modern bluegrass,” while the Wall Street Journal proclaims he is the “father of banjo fusion.” On May 3, this legend brings his band to Maine to pay tribute to the grandfather of bluegrass, Earl Scruggs.

Night two of weekend will feature Zachariah Hickman, Mark Erelli, Jake & Taylor Amerding, and Charlie Rose coming together as Barnstar. Audiences are warned to prepare for a “sonic explosion of positivity” as Barnstar gears up to release its highly anticipated third album, “Furious Kindness,” set to hit the airwaves on Friday, April 19. The concert at the opera house is part of the band’s new album release tour.

Barnstar delivers an aggressively joyful and passionately positive musical experience that reflects the true mission statement of these mischievous music makers – a beacon of joy in a world that could use a bit more kindness. The group’s music has been described as “song-based, gloriously harmonized and raucously played.”

Tickets for each show are $25 in advance from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the concert at the door.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the pickin’ gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

