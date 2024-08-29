Bluegrass Excellence Comes To Lincoln Theater Sept. 6

Lincoln Theater is excited to welcome Liam Purcell back to the stage. Fans may recall Liam Purcell’s captivating banjo performance in the Lincoln County Community Theater’s 2022 production of “Bright Star.”

Now, the 22-year-old prodigy returns to Lincoln Theater leading his band, Cane Mill Road, with a performance that’s sure to resonate with both longtime bluegrass enthusiasts and new listeners alike. Known for their innovative blend of tradition and modernity, these rising stars of bluegrass promise a night of exceptional music Friday, Sept. 6, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Described by No Depression Journal as “the future of bluegrass,” Purcell has made a significant impact on the American music scene despite his young age. Growing up less than a mile away from the legendary guitarist Doc Watson, Purcell’s youth was steeped in Appalachian old-time and bluegrass traditions.

He began writing and performing from a young age, which led to the formation of Cane Mill Road during his teenage years. Just this past spring, Purcell earned a string performance degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Cane Mill Road quickly gained a reputation for their virtuosic performances, earning spots on the Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass charts and capturing the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Band of the Year Award in 2019. Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road’s latest album, “Yellow Line,” showcases their deep connection to Appalachian music while pushing the boundaries of the genre.

This one-night-only concert offers a rare opportunity to witness the future of bluegrass in an intimate setting.

Advance tickets for the Friday, Sept. 6 concert are available through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at lincolntheater.net and are $15 for adults and Lincoln Theater member and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at 7 p.m. at $20 for adults, $18 for Lincoln Theater members, and $5 for youth 18 and under.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.net or call 563-3424.

