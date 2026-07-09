Boston Camerata Brings ‘Free America!’ To Alna July 12

The Boston Camerata will perform “Free America! Early Songs of Resistance and Rebellion” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at the Alna Meetinghouse, at 1789 Alna Road in Alna. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The group will sing early American songs, hymns, and marches from the years 1790-1860, performed inside a timber-frame meetinghouse built when much of the music was new.

“Built in the same year that George Washington was first inaugurated as president, Alna’s 1789 Meetinghouse is one of the few physical connections in Lincoln County to the founding era — and a particularly fitting venue for songs from the decades that immediately followed,” said Ed Pentaleri, one of Historic Alna’s directors.

The show opens the Camerata’s New England season.

“The camerata is thrilled to be able to perform music of the young Republic in such a gorgeous setting,” said Anne Azéma, the camerata’s artistic director.

In conjunction with the performance, The Alna Store, at 2 Dock Road, a James Beard semifinalist and one of the New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in America, will hold a special evening opening for concertgoers, with a la carte dinner service following the concert.

This performance is presented by Historic Alna, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organized to support the maintenance, preservation, restoration, and use of historic sites in the town of Alna.

To purchase tickets and make reservations for the special opening, go to bostoncamerata.org/performances or historicalna.org.

For more information, go to historicalna.org or email historicalna@gmail.com.

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