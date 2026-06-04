Bristol Area Library Welcomes June Artist of the Month

Artwork by Dianne Smith Dolan will grace Bristol Area Library for the month of June.

Smith Dolan attended the Maryland Institute of Art and the Hartford Art School, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting. It was there she studied with George McNeil, Fred Wessel, and Stephen Brown.

Smith Dolan holds a master’s degree in art education from Central Connecticut State University and has taught art in the New England area for many years. Smith Dolan is a representational artist who divides her time between Boston and Maine. She works in a variety of media, most notably, oils.

While many elements offer inspiration, Smith Dolan’s foremost concern is always with formal issues. A longtime landscape and still life painter, she has recently become interested in artist’s books, and continues to explore that format in her work. Her work has been exhibited both locally and at the national level.

Smith Dolan is represented by the Pemaquid Art Gallery in New Harbor; River Arts in Damariscotta; and the Artists Group of Charleston, Mass.

The Bristol Area Library, at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 2-5 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, go to bal.tidewater.net or find the library on Facebook.

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