Bristol Parks Fundraising for Pemaquid Beach Sculpture

Bristol Parks and Recreation is trying to raise $25,000 for a bronze cast of a sculpture by the late Cabot Lyford, of Pemaquid Beach. Peter Dransfield has offered to cast an enlarged bronze sculpture of a heron originally carved by Lyford for Pemaquid Beach Park.

Lyford is perhaps best known as a sculptor of everything from marble, slate, beach stone, and granite to black walnut, mahogany, maple, and other American hardwoods. His work resides in locations both in Maine, including Colby College Art Museum and Farnsworth Art Museum, and throughout the U.S.

Lyford’s wife, Joan Lyford, was not only instrumental in preserving the marsh behind Pemaquid Beach, but she also founded the Beachcomber’s Rest Nature Center, which is now operated by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust volunteers each summer.

The sculpture will commemorate the efforts of all those involved with these projects and celebrate the enduring beauty of the beach, which will be intact for future generations.

For a town with many artists, this would be the first public installation.

Contributions can be made through PayPal at bristolmaine.org/parks-recreation or mailed directly to Bristol Parks, 1180 Bristol Road, Bristol, ME 04539.

For more information, call Bristol Parks Director Lara Decker at 350-7022 or email ldecker@bristolmaine.org.

