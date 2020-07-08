Bristol Road Galleries Open for Season

The Bristol Road Galleries announces it is opening for the 2020 season. The Bristol Road Galleries is a collaboration of four artists, whose galleries are all within walking distance of each other on the Bristol Road. They include sculptor Marnie Sinclair, watercolorists Jan Kilburn and Kathleen Horst, and oil painter Will Kefauver. Each gallery will open in a different manner this year.

“I am pleased to welcome folks to my gallery again this summer, having new work to show, as well as prints and cards,” said Kilburn. “Using responsible precautions, I am limiting entrance to one family at a time with masks. I have taken advantage of the isolation by having fun painting more oils as well as my watercolors, feeling like an ‘Artist in Residence’.” The Kilburn Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. More information is available by calling 563-8363 or visiting jankilburn.com.

Sinclair’s gallery includes both 2D and 3D work, and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment Saturday through Monday.

“The animal and bird sculptures are made of wire or bronze, with a selection of multimedia pieces with accompanying stories that speak to the balance or imbalance in nature,” said Sinclair. “The 2D work is of tidal pools and abstract flowers.”

More information is available by calling 508-667-6475 or by visiting marniesinclair.net.

Horst has new watercolor originals and prints of iconic Maine scenes, as well as her signature montages of historic Maine villages and lighthouses. Horst is happy to welcome visitors, limited to two inside the gallery at a time. Guests are asked to practice social distance and wear masks. Masks and hand sanitizer are available if necessary. Her studio will open the second week of July. Purchase of prints and notecards of the villages and lighthouses can be completed curbside. Guests are asked to call 478-550-8372, email kathleenmhorst@gmail.com, or visit kathleenhorstart.com for more information.

Kefauver has mounted an exhibit of his own work at his gallery, including many new paintings featuring iconic Maine scenes and subjects, and he is offering oil painting lessons to teens and adults at all levels, both virtually and as plein air sessions. Visitors are requested to wear masks and to maintain social distancing. Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer are available if needed. The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is open from Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information is available by calling 226-0974 or visiting kefauverstudio.com

