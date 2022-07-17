Kichumg Lizee, a Korean-born American will be leading a workshop at Inn Along the Way from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The workshop will feature Eastern calligraphy and free flowing brush work integrated with qi-gong. This will be a blend of Eastern calligraphy and Western thematic materials.

Eastern calligraphy is a type of meditation and a discipline in centering process, starting from the correct posture alignment with spine, preparing calligraphic ink, holding the brush correctly as an extension of arm, and executing the brush stroke in oneness. Participants will learn how to sensitize themselves to their internal energy through qi-gong and taichi exercises and to apply this awareness to free-flowing calligraphic art.

This workshop offers a unique opportunity for the participants to integrate mindfulness with creative expression. Experienced and beginner artists are both welcome.

Reservations are required and there is a fee of $20. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 751-6261.

