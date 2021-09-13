Call for Art for ‘Monhegan & the Islands’

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, is calling for artists to participate in the “Monhegan & the Islands” art exhibition. This is the third group show of the 2021 season, and runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24. The theme is the natural and man-made beauty of beloved Monhegan Island, and Maine’s other islands, including Vinalhaven, Mount Desert Island, and Peaks Island. All work should be in keeping with that theme.

Each submitted work must be an original creation, and all mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photography, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be professionally presented and ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging, no saw-tooth hangers). Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional work.

A select group of artists will be invited to present up to five works at the show. To enter, submit work in jpg form via email to will@kefauverstudio.com. Artists may submit up to 10 works. Images should be titled by: Artists’ last name, title, size, medium, and submitted as attachments to the email.

Deadline for submission is Sunday, Sept. 12 and drop off of accepted work will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. There is no fee for entering, but a $25 fee will be charged to cover all accepted works to help with exhibition costs.

The artist may price the work as he/she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No NFS works will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist will be notified and may, but isn’t required to, replace the work sold. The gallery will retain a commission of 35%. Artists are responsible for insuring their own work.

For questions about “Monhegan & the Islands” or for information on how to submit work, contact Will Kefauver at 226-0974, or by email at will@kefauverstudio.com

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

