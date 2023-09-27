Call for ‘Artist’s Choice’

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the upcoming juried show, “Artist’s Choice.” Submissions are open through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. This show is open to members and nonmembers alike.

River Arts is pleased to announce the juror will be artist Melanie Essex. Essex studied painting at the New York Studio School, received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University, and spent a post-graduate year at the Institute National Superior des Arts in Brussels, Belgium. She has exhibited in London and New York, as well as in Maine, and is in collections on both sides of the Atlantic.

Alongside her studio practice, Essex curates exhibitions and has embarked on a long-form documentary film with the painter, Lois Dodd, currently in production.

After living and painting in London, England for 22 years, Essex moved back to the U.S. in 2016, settling in Cushing, where she spent most of her childhood summers and now maintains a permanent studio.

“Artist’s Choice” is open to all media including painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, and mixed media. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 20 inches (in any direction) including frame. Or, artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches, including frame.

Entry forms are available at the gallery or may be downloaded from the website: riverartsme.org. For members the entry fee is $15 and for nonmembers it is $30.

“Artist’s Choice” will run from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 18. The opening reception will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The gallery is located at 36 Elm St in Damariscotta. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

