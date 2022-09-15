The Boothbay Region Art Foundation has issued a call for artists to participate in the foundation’s 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, to be held at the foundation gallery Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.

The submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 23, and the opening reception is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m.. Over $1,000 dollars in prizes will be awarded.

The prospectus and other details can be found on the gallery’s website. Go to boothbayartists.org.

Works will be juried by artist Kathleen Galligan who is represented by Portland Maine’s Greenhut Gallery and Littlefield Gallery in Winterport.

