River Arts in Damariscotta announces a call to artists for a special year-end show that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition.

All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a pre-determined theme.

Artists may enter any combination of works whose total retail prices add up to $400.

There is no size limit on submissions. Works must meet gallery guidelines for presentation. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces must be securely wired with picture wire. No wet paint. All work is subject to management approval.

Fee for entering is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Artists make 65% of sales and River Arts retains 35% commission.

Entry forms are available in the gallery when work is delivered or on the website. Go to riverartsme.org.

Works may be delivered between Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.

The show will run from Tuesday, Nov. 22, until Friday, Dec. 30, with a public reception for the artists Saturday, Nov. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St., Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call River Arts at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.

