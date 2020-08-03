Call to Artists for Juried Show

River Arts in Damariscotta is announcing its first juried show in its new 36 Elm Street Plaza location. A show titled “Land and Sea” is open to members and non-members, and invites all media forms including but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, original printmaking, drawing, encaustic, and pastel. Anthony Anderson, founder and publisher of Maine Gallery and Studio Guide, will jury this show.

“I have a special soft spot for River Arts, a warm and talented group,” said Anderson, who is a long-time supporter of arts in Maine. He believes the Maine art scene is second to none and it is his personal mission to promote it.

“Land and Sea” is open to personal interpretation by the artists and may include realistic as well as abstract works. All work must be gallery-ready and clean. Wall pieces must be securely wired with picture wire. For this show, River Arts is accepting two submissions per artist, with a size limit of 42 inches wide including frame. For members the entry fee is $15, for non-members it is $25. All submitted works must be for sale; River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works.

Works must be delivered in person at the gallery during regular business hours. Entry forms are available in the gallery or online at riverartsme.org. The deadline for entry is Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. Notification of juror’s selections will be made by email by Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The show will be installed and open to the public beginning Aug. 19 until Sept. 19. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

