Caribbean Night Features the Pan Fried Steel Drum Band

With spring slowly arriving, the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor is bringing the music of the islands, and hopefully some of the accompanying warmth and thoughts of the beach, to the stage in April.

On Saturday, April 11, the annual Caribbean Night will feature the music of the Maine-based musicians of Pan Fried Steel. More than 20 steel drums, plenty of palm fronds and even a Tiki bar will help transport audience members to points south.

With room for dancing, as well as seating, the evening may help residents shake off cabin fever. All are encouraged to wear their best Hawaiian shirts, finest flip flops, and shades. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the fun beginning at 7 p.m. Regular Opera House attendees should note this is an early show, designed to be enjoyed by all ages.

Advance discounted tickets are $10, and on sale directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor. Regular tickets are $15 and available online from boothbayoperahouse.com as well as at the door on the night of the event.

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