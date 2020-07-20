Carol Ast at Saltwater Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is currently featuring Carol Ast, a pastel artist. She has historically combined art and education, painting landscapes and seascapes and teaching in New York, New Mexico, and Maine. She holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University. Some of her specialties include painting oysters. Her oyster pieces show minute details found on the mollusks, which draws attention to their subtle beauty. In her landscapes, she enjoys using the sky as a key focal point.

“Of all the components of land and sea, I love and revere most the sky and the sense of distance,” said Ast. “The sky acts as a colossal backdrop, setting the stage for an entire picture.”

The gallery is currently open to visitors and requires face masks upon entering. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3056 Bristol Road, New Harbor, 1/2 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse

