Carousel Music Theater Celebrates 50 Years of Live Performances

Celebrate 50 years of live musical performances at the Carousel Music Theater with the magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.”

This performance of the iconic musical, celebrated for its timeless score and poignant storyline, is a concert performance of the classic love story between a carnival barker and a mill worker. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the filming of the movie musical in Boothbay Harbor, making this performance a special occasion for locals and guests alike.

The cast and crew are excited to bring “Carousel” to life once again. Hear the beloved score of Rodgers and Hammerstein in its full glory and be prepared to be moved by unforgettable songs like “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” as well as the enduring themes of hope, redemption and the power of love.

The Carousel Music Theater is so excited to be welcoming back several members from previous seasons to fill the roles of Carrie Pipperidge (Erika Mesa), Enoch Snow (Paul Urriola), Narrator (Elena Tarpley), and Jigger (Cavontè Green).

The ensemble will be composed of members from the local community. To become part of this historic season, email pcarter@carouselmusictheater.org for information regarding rehearsal and performance requirements.

Performances will be held at the Carousel Music Theater, at 196 Townsend Ave, Boothbay Harbor, between Thursday, June 26 and Sunday, June 29. For tickets and show times, go to carouselmusictheater.org. For more information, call 633-5297.

