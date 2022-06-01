Advanced Search
Carsie Blanton To Play Opera House June 5 Submitted article

at

Carsie Blanton will play the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, June 5. (Courtesy photo)

“It’s been a long, weird couple of years”, said songwriter Carsie Blanton, “between the pandemic and other disasters, every day brings a new kind of anxiety. We need to find ways to remember who we are.”

After keeping her band afloat throughout lockdown with live-streamed Rent Parties, going viral with a song memorializing John Prine (“Fishin with You”), and releasing a critically acclaimed mid-pandemic album (2021’s “Love and Rage”), Blanton may be the person to help us do that.

“When you spend your time watching the news or social media, people seem cruel and stupid. But I think that by a wide margin, people are good, and want to take care of each other,” she said.

Despite some bawdy humor and a far-left political bent that some may find unsavory, the overwhelming message of Blanton’s live show is one of compassion and humanity.

Blanton and her band will appear on stage at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Advance discounted tickets currently on sale at the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor or by calling 633-5159. Advance tickets are $20 and regular tickets are $25, available day of show and online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments available.

