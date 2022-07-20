Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee will be discussing “Bygone Ballads of Maine – Songs of Ships & Sailors” at the Bristol Area Library beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. They will share their adventures in various archives and present examples of songs they found there.

For over 10 years the pair has been harvesting songs from collections made in Maine from 1900-1940. A good many of these songs are maritime ballads, rather than work songs, and make reference to historic events such as launchings, record passages and tragedies of various kinds. Others can be traced back to roots in the British Isles and Ireland. These songs and their popularity underscore the importance of Maine’s maritime heritage.

Lane and Gosbee have transcribed songs and lyrics from field recordings and manuscripts made by collectors who ranged throughout the state interviewing people in their homes, at lumber camps, and on board ships. Their resulting transcriptions provide a wonderful spectrum of songs reflecting the sense and sensibilities of ordinary people.

Their intention is to create a resource for both singers, folk music enthusiasts and educators and the book includes music and lyrics for 165 songs well as historic notes and information on resources.

The Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road.

