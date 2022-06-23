Castlebay to Perform at Merry Barn’s ‘Stories from the Sea’

Kick off Windjammer Days with “Stories from the Sea” on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat in Edgecomb. Special musical guest Castlebay will share treasured ballads, and songs of ships and sailors from Maine’s rich history. We’ll hear a read aloud and co-create an ocean-themed community mural. Come paint a ship, sea creature, or sailor, sing-along, and enjoy nautical lore!

The Merry Barn’s Community Literacy Events are community gatherings that highlight creativity through read alouds and hands-on projects. Events are free and open to children, adults, and elders alike.

For more information, check out the website at merrybarn.com, or email: info@merrybarn.com.

This event is generously sponsored by First National Bank.

