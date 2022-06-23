Advanced Search
Castlebay to Perform at Merry Barn’s ‘Stories from the Sea’ Submitted article

at

Castlebay will share ballads and songs of ships and sailors when they play the Stories from the Sea event at the Merry Barn in Edgecomb, Sunday, June 26. (Photo courtesy Merry Barn Writers' Retreat)

Castlebay will share ballads and songs of ships and sailors when they play the Stories from the Sea event at the Merry Barn in Edgecomb, Sunday, June 26. (Photo courtesy Merry Barn Writers' Retreat)

Kick off Windjammer Days with “Stories from the Sea” on Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat in Edgecomb. Special musical guest Castlebay will share treasured ballads, and songs of ships and sailors from Maine’s rich history. We’ll hear a read aloud and co-create an ocean-themed community mural. Come paint a ship, sea creature, or sailor, sing-along, and enjoy nautical lore!

The Merry Barn’s Community Literacy Events are community gatherings that highlight creativity through read alouds and hands-on projects. Events are free and open to children, adults, and elders alike.

For more information, check out the website at merrybarn.com, or email: info@merrybarn.com.

This event is generously sponsored by First National Bank.

