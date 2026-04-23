Catbird Flower Farm To Host Mother’s Day Workshop

Catbird Flower Farm invites the community to celebrate Mother’s Day with a creative, hands-on floral experience with the Art of Tulips: A Mother’s Day Workshop. This special event offers participants the opportunity to design their own custom tulip arrangement using fresh, locally grown blooms in a relaxed and inspiring farm setting.

Held Mother’s Day weekend, the workshop will highlight the beauty of spring with a curated selection of specialty tulips, including unique varieties such as peony-style and parrot tulips. Guests will be guided through the process of creating a stunning floral arrangement, making the experience accessible and enjoyable for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced flower enthusiasts.

“This workshop is about more than flowers. It’s about creating an experience,” said Kristina Wentzell, owner of Catbird Flower Farm. “We’re excited to offer a space where people can slow down, get creative, and celebrate the season together.”

Tickets are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. Catbird Flower Farm is located at 1118 Bremen Road in Waldoboro.

For more information or to reserve a spot, go to catbirdflowerfarm.com/product-page/the-art-of-tulips-a-mother-s-day-workshop.

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