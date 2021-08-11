Cattle Call and Sons of Serendip at the Opera House

The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor will welcome two great bands this month with the arrival of Cattle Call on Friday, Aug. 13 and a performance by Sons of Serendip on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Mark Farrington’s Cattle Call packs enough talent that it could easily tour nationally and hold its own against bands across the country, but these days the band plays primarily to Maine audiences. The evening will include both originals from songwriter Farrington, as well as covers from the country, bluegrass, folk, and rock genres. Nashville-based, Boothbay-raised Gabe Tonon will fill out the band along with John Davison and James McGirr.

Advance discounted tickets are $15 if purchased directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $20 online and on the day of the show.

Sons of Serendip is a unique Billboard-charting quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist. The quartet was a finalist on season 9 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music. Since then, Sons of Serendip has toured nationally, sharing its creative and emotionally stirring arrangements and original compositions with audiences all around the country. Notable performances include the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as well as collaborations with Cynthia Erivo, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. The group performed for the opera house audience in 2019 and jaws dropped. It was an unforgettable evening for all.

Advance discounted tickets are $30. Regular tickets are $35.

In addition to these groups arriving in mid-August, the schedule later in the month includes performances by folk masters John Gorka on Friday, Aug. 20 and David Mallett on Saturday, Aug. 28, as well as renowned finger-style guitarist Peppino D’Agostino on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Labor Day weekend shows include Celtic music by Cantrip and acclaimed guitarist Richard Thompson.

Tickets and information are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors for seating opening at 7 p.m. The opera house bar opens at 6:30 p.m.

The opera house requires all audience members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to provide proof of vaccination at the door on the night of the performance. Those not vaccinated may provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of arriving for the show.

