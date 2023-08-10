Celebrate 20 Years of Performances At The Opera House At Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor’s historic Opera House has graced the downtown for nearly 130 years, and in its long life it has had many incarnations. For the past two decades it has roared back to life as a live performance venue, bringing in renowned regional, national, and international acts.

In celebration of the organization’s 20th season, three back to back concerts are planned for mid-August. Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on fiddle and cello kick-off the performance trifecta on Thursday, Aug. 17. Irish tenor Emmet Cahill and American baritone Emmett O’Hanlon bring the music of the silver screen to the stage on Friday, Aug. 18, and Novel Jazz Septet wraps up the celebration series on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a concert and dance party called “Dancing with the Duke.”

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and the brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 20 years the duo has created a buzz at festivals and in concert halls across the world, and they have set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music.

They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding, and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music. The concert is generously sponsored by the Lafayette Group of hotels, and advance tickets are $25.

Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill and American Baritone Emmett O’Hanlon present “The Golden Age of Hollywood” an evening of classic songs from the silver screen and great Broadway musicals, including favorites like “Moon River,” “The Impossible Dream,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “My Way,” and more.

Emmet and Emmett promise to deliver “a dynamic show packed with excitement, heart, laughter, and surprises.”

Emmet Cahill thrilled the summer 2022 Opera House audience and he has been hailed as “Ireland’s Most Exciting Young Tenor.” Cahill has toured

North America for more than a decade as lead singer of the PBS phenomenon Celtic Thunder, and he has recording six World Billboard No. 1 albums. This will be a night of great music from the screen and stage. Advance tickets are $25.

Maine’s Novel Jazz Septet take over the stage on Saturday, bringing the music of Duke Ellington to Boothbay Harbor. Band leader Barney Balch says the group will be “playing some of the best dance tunes written by Ellington,” and dancers and concert sitters alike are encouraged to come out and celebrate 20 seasons of the reawakened Opera House.

The Opera House will have more dance floor than usual available, but also plenty of seating for those who wish to merely listen and dance in their seats. Advance tickets are $20. In celebration of two decades of memorable live performances, there will be cake served for all.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors for seating opening at 7 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are available only through the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular tickets are also available online at boothbayoperahouse.com.

