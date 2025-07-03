Celebrate Salad Days at Watershed July 12

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts invites the whole community to its 30th annual Salad Days festival on Saturday, July 12 in Newcastle.

The beloved tradition offers an opportunity to get to know the arts nonprofit organization that welcomes hundreds of world-class artists to Midcoast Maine every year. Guests may shop the invitational pottery sale, enjoy a delicious picnic lunch, watch artist demonstrations, tour campus and learn about Watershed’s programs that support the growth of artists working in clay.

Watershed’s 2024-2025 artist-in-residence, Emily Armstrong, created hundreds of earthenware plates over a seven-month residency for this year’s festival. Guests at Salad Days may select their favorite to take home. These ceramic plates typically sell out, so purchasing plate tickets in advance at watershedceramics.org is strongly advised.

Salad Days’ many activities include artist demonstrations by ceramists Brianna McQuade, Emily Armstrong, Didem Mert, and Asta Bubliene; fresh, local salad buffet prepared by Watershed chefs; an invitational pottery sale featuring functional, jewelry, and decorative works by more than 30 artists, including Ashley Campbell, Stuart Gair, Yeonsoo Kim, Ted Neal, and Yesha Panchal; live screenprinting with Hope Rovelto, of Little Chair Printing; tours of Watershed’s beautiful 55-acre campus and state-of-the-art studio; and more.

In addition, Straw’s Farm will have a farm stand at the event. Meat, eggs, sheepskins, and yarn will be available.

Funds raised during Salad Days support Watershed’s art programs. A garden party fundraiser will be held the evening before Salad Days, during which guests enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, oysters provided by Shuck Station while mingling with artists and friends and raising a glass to Watershed’s founders as a new hillside garden is dedicated in their honor.

The festival will be held on Saturday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts, at 19 Brick Hill Road in Newcastle. The garden party will be held at the same location the evening before, Friday, July 11, from 3-7 p.m. Both events are open to the public; garden party tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

For directions, tickets, and more information, go to watershedceramics.org/events/salad-days-on.

