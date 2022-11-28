Advanced Search
Celebrate the Holidays at Lincoln Academy Winter Concerts Submitted article

at

Attendees pack the Damariscotta Baptist Church for Lincoln Academy's winter band concert in 2019. (Photo courtesy Lincoln Academy)

Lincoln Academy will host in-person holiday concerts this year for band, jazz band, and choir, and the public is invited to attend.

The wind ensemble and concert band Winter Pops concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The Lincolnaires and concert choir Sounds of the Season concert will take place at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Lincoln Academy students perform during the 2019 winter choir concert. (Photo courtesy Lincoln Academy)

The LA jazz bands will host a winter jazz concert at Poe Theater on the LA campus on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations at the door will support the LA performing arts programs.

For more information, go to lincolncademy.org.

