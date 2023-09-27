Celebrate the ‘Legends & Lovers’ of Hollywood with Lincoln Theater September 27, 2023 at 4:24 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor Theater Announces Winter Classic Film SeriesLincoln Theater Announces New Classic Film Club SeasonEnrollment in Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club Ending SoonLincoln Theater Launches Classic Film ClubClassic Film Club Brings Pre-Code Hollywood to The Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!