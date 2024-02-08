Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Merry Barn

Come to the Merry Barn from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 to learn about the Lunar New Year and usher in the Year of the Dragon.

The assembled will read Demi’s “Happy, Happy Chinese New Year,” a nonfiction picture book about the history and traditions of this holiday celebrated by millions. Lights, lanterns, special meals, and dragon dances help welcome the new year.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Lunar New Year begins on the date (in East Asia) of the second new moon after the winter solstice, which always occurs in late December. This means that the first day of the Lunar New Year can occur anytime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. In 2024, the second new moon will occur in China on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The dragon is one of the Chinese Zodiac’s 12 signs, and people born under the sign of the dragon are said to be ambitious, energetic, and charismatic. Come make a dragon while feasting on fortune cookies and special candies.

Community literacy events are free and open to the public. No registration necessary.

The Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road, Edgecomb. For more information, go to merrybarn.com or email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

