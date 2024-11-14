‘Celebration’ Opening at River Arts

A special “Celebration” show decks the halls at River Arts in Damariscotta. The gallery is filled with fine art and fine craft created by Maine artists for the holiday season. This extravaganza features over a hundred artists displaying over 300 artworks.

“Celebration” encourages gallery patrons to shop locally for affordable art for the holiday season which in turn supports Maine artists.

An opening reception for “Celebration” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 2-4 p.m. Meet many of the artists and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with great art, lively conversation, light refreshments and holiday cheer.

From classical to the whimsical, “Celebration” has something for everyone, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, mixed media, and alcohol ink paintings. Fine craft, fiber arts, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, collage, wood, photography, jewelry, glass, and assemblages round out the offerings.

This is the perfect opportunity to own or give a piece of fine art at an affordable price as nothing in the show exceeds $500. “Celebration” runs through Monday, Dec. 30.

A nonprofit organization supporting creative artists in Maine through exhibitions and educational opportunities, River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or go to riverartsme.org.

