Ceramicist Monohanako Brings Artwork to Pemaquid Oct. 20

New ceramic artwork by Hanako Nakazato, of Monohanako, will be presented at The Good Supply for during the fall pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct 20. The restored post-and-beam barn will be full of artwork by familiar Maine artists.

Due to seasonal changes in the weather, the event will mark the final chance to see oil paintings by Jessica Ives, framed artwork by MollyMaps, and assemblages by Alec Madoff in the barn for the season.

Nakazato’s family is known in Japan for its ceramic traditions, and the artist is represented by an esteemed gallery in New York City. Her work is clearly inspired by pristine landscapes and dramatic seasonal changes of Maine where her summer studio is located. Translating the color of the sky into the glaze of a cup and the speckles of a bird’s egg to the surface of a bowl moves her work forward.

“Every day is different,” Nakazato said. “Just like you change what you wear based on different seasons, occasions, and your mood, I hope you enjoy the changes in everyday life through how you use pottery.”

Nakazato said her work becomes complete when used for food and dining. Cake stands, bowls, pour-over coffee makers, plates, and more will be on display and available for sale during the fall pop-up.

The Good Supply barn storefront is located at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid and will reopen for the fall pop-up at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Store hours will continue by chance or appointment throughout the fall. For more information, email c.walton@thegoodsupply.org or text 607-3121. The Good Supply is always open at thegoodsupply.org.

