Chamberfest Concludes with Multimedia Performances and a Free Family Concert Submitted article August 18, 2022 at 8:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClassical, Jazz, Hip Hop at 25th Salt Bay ChamberfestSeacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertFamed Violinist Jennifer Koh to Play Bach at Chamberfest Benefit ConcertSeacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertLincoln County Artsbeat Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!