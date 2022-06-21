This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chats with Champions is proud to present William Anthony on Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Anthony is the author of “Farnsy, A Novel,” set in Damariscotta, and published by Maine Authors Publishing.

Some readers may recognize the name of the author of the “Midcoast Boater’s Journal.” Now William Anthony is rolling out “Farnsy,” a lighthearted novel about William Phineas Farnsworth, a promising young policeman in his hometown, who can’t stop thinking about Lucy, once his high school sweetheart, now the ex-wife of a lobsterman.

As tourists migrate back to Maine at the start of a new season, everything seems normal—predictable—until Farnsy bumps into Lucy, who’s back in town. Then Farnsy stops by Waltz’s Soda Fountain, where he hears about some rolls of Necco wafers that have turned up in seasonal cottages on nearby lakes. When Farnsy finds Necco wafers in his own cottage and discovers his father’s favorite fishing lure is missing, the mystery gets personal. The questions on Farnsy’s mind grow heavier as his 35th birthday approaches: Does he have what it takes to solve the Necco mystery? Are there second chances in love? Once a cop, always a cop?

Local residents and summer visitors alike will appreciate this lighthearted break from the daily news cycle and enjoy some welcome chuckles seeing their favorite places like Waltz’s Soda Fountain, where they’ll meet a cast of memorable characters, including Professor Tuttle and her dog Pemmie; Doc Adams, who’s writing the town history; and Julie behind the counter, who’s heard it all twice.

Farnsy is a quirky and heartwarming read for anyone who loves Maine, has been to Maine, plans to visit, or just likes their Maine humor dry.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main St., Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops generously sponsors this program. For more information, please call the library, 887-0919.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

