Christmas Concert Featuring The Sons of Serendip Dec. 20

A Billboard-charting, classical-crossover quartet, Sons of Serendip won the hearts of fans and judges alike as finalists on “America’s Got Talent” with their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello.

The group’s music draws appreciative audiences during any season, and on Saturday, Dec. 20, they bring both holiday favorites and original Christmas music to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, marking the final concert event of the season.

With four successful albums and soulful live performances, Sons of Serendip has lifted audiences both nationally and internationally. Their most notable performances include collaborations with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Cynthia Erivo.

In 2019, Sons of Serendip returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage, as they were selected to compete in the first-ever “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” In 2020, the group performed for Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour’s closing celebration in Denver, Colo.

Most recently in 2022, they were invited to be one of the artists representing the United States in Dubai at EXPO 2020.

Advance discounted tickets are available now directly from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor. Advance tickets are $30. Regular tickets are $35 on the day of the performance and if purchased online at boothbayoperahouse.com.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

