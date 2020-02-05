Clamshell Quilters to Meet

Clamshell Quilters will meet on Monday, Feb. 10 at Faith Baptist Church, 144 Mills Road, Newcastle. This will be an all-day charity “sew-in,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soup, dessert, coffee, and tea will be provided.

The group has two beneficiaries this year. In the morning, everyone will be working on scrappy twin-size quilts for the women at the Betsy Ross House. Attendees are asked to please bring 6-inch squares of cotton fabric and 1 ½-by- 8 ½-inch strips of fabric. The afternoon project will be creating dog and cat beds for the Pope Animal Shelter in Thomaston. Fabric for the bed covers: cat bed — 1/2 yard cotton; medium dog bed — 1 yard cotton; large dog bed — 1 1/2 yards cotton.

For more information, email bethsditkoff2@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome.

