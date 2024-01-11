Collaboration Presents a Transformative Art Workshop on the Healing Power of Music January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRecovery Community Center Settles into NewcastleHeartwood Offers Winter WorkshopsWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperWatershed Center for the Ceramic Arts Executive Director to RetireDaponte ‘Conversations’ Concert at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!