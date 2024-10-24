Comedy Improv at The Waldo in November

For one night only, The Waldo Theatre welcomes “Yourville,” a completely improvised comedy show inspired by the characters, events, and history of the area where “you’re” from, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Created by Jeremy Brothers and Ryan Gaul, “Yourville” features some of the funniest improv and sketch performers from around the country. In the vein of “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” the games and scenes are all inspired by suggestions from audience interviews, local newspapers, and what the talk of the town has been in and around the local area.

“I grew up down the road in Damariscotta,” said Gaul, a Los Angeles-based writer and actor. “So being able to do the show at The Waldo Theatre is a bit of a homecoming for me. I’m looking forward to being able to perform again in the area.”

Gaul and Brothers last performed at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta while filming the feature-length horror film “McCurdy Point,” which is currently finishing post-production.

“I fell in love with Midcoast Maine and the people while we were shooting the movie and I can’t wait to get back up there and have a blast,” Brothers said. “We’ve gathered some of our favorite people to play with who all have ties to the area, and there may be some surprise guests!”

General admission tickets are available for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. For more information about tickets, upcoming events, and parking, go to waldotheatre.org. The show is generally considered to be rated PG-13.

