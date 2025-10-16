Comedy Improv Performers Bring ‘Yourville’ To The Waldo Nov. 29

For one night only, The Waldo Theatre will be hosting “Yourville,” a completely improvised comedy show inspired by the characters, events, and history of the area where “you’re” from on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Created by Jeremy Brothers (Improv Asylum) and Ryan Gaul (The Groundlings), “Yourville,” features some of the funniest improv and sketch performers from around the country. In the vein of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” the games and scenes are all inspired by suggestions from audience interviews, local newspapers, and what the talk of the town has been in and around the area.

“I grew up down the road in Damariscotta,” said Gaul, an LA-based writer and actor from “The Last O.G.,” “Superstore,” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” “So being able to do the show at the Waldo Theatre is a bit of a homecoming for me. I’m looking forward to being able to perform again in the area.”

Joining them on stage this year will be state Rep. Amy Roeder, D-Bangor; Peter Fernandez (Improv Asylum/Improv Boston) and Colin Trahan (Broadway: “Jersey Boys,” TV: “Masters of Sex,” “General Hospital”).

“I fell in love with Midcoast Maine and the people while we were shooting the movie and I can’t wait to get back up there and have a blast,” Brothers said. “We’ve gathered some of our favorite people to play with who all have ties to the area, and there may be some surprise guests!”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. The show is generally considered to be rated PG-13.

For more information, go to waldotheatre.org.

