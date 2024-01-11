Community Contra Dances Return This Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Oyster Creek Fiddlers and Friends will host two dances in January.

Dancing shoes come on from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church fellowship hall and from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Willing Workers Hall on Route 130 in New Harbor.

Contra dancing, also called barn dancing, is a social activity for all ages and has been part of Maine culture since colonial times. All are welcome, no experience is necessary as all dances will be taught. Come listen to the music, dance, or join the band.

A suggested donation is $5 to $10 per person. All proceeds to benefit Community Housing Improvement Project’s heating assistance program.

