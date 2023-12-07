Community Literacy Event to Celebrate the Spirit of the Season Dec. 9

The line from “Winter Wishes” by M.H. Clark, “I’m wishing you sparkle and spirit and cheer and good things to come that will last you all year,” illuminates the true meaning of the winter holiday season.

Friendship and wishes of peace and joy for all fellow humans are what matters most entering this time of celebration and reflection. To assist with this, the Merry Barn will host a community literacy event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

During the event, participants can create a gift of writing and/or art for someone special in their lives. Handmade gifts from the heart are the very best gifts. Snack on festive treats and savor time to create in community.

Inspired by a new theme each session, community literacy events at the Merry Barn are gatherings that highlight creativity through reading, writing, and the arts. Read-alouds, engaging projects, and tasty treats bring together people from diverse generations and backgrounds. These events are free and open to the public.

The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb. For more information, go to merrybarn.com, find the Merry Barn on Instagram, or email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

