Community theater auditions are being held by appointment over zoom from Thursday, July 1 to Saturday, July 3. River Company is presenting an outside production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream the first weekend in August. No experience with theater or Shakespeare is required. People from underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to audition. Auditions can be scheduled by emailing the directors Thalia and Allison Eddyblouin at edblouin8611@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print