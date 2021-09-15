Advanced Search
Containers at Saltwater Artists Gallery

Pottery by Libby Seigars, turned wooden bowl by Tom Raymond, and glass work by Pam Wilcox are among the items that can be viewed at the Saltwater Artists Gallery.

Containers of all sizes and shapes can be found at the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor.

Libby Seigars, of Whitefield, has been producing ceramic items for many years. She has lamps, mugs, platters, and bowls of every size to hold anything.

Tom Raymond has also been crafting wooden bowls in a large variety of sizes and designs. He also makes bottle stoppers with unique patterns.

Pam Wilcox not only has containers but makes snowflake ornaments, night lights, lanterns, and an amazing wine cabinet.

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is located at 3056 Route 130 in New Harbor. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

