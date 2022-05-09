Crafters Welcome at Strawberry Festival

St. Philip’s Church in Wiscasset has decided to again welcome craftspeople at its Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

As the festival will be taking place primarily outdoors, crafters are offered the opportunity, for a fee of $25, to have a 10-by-10 space on the church grounds designated for their use. While electricity can be provided, craftspeople should plan on bringing their own canopy and display materials.

The main attraction is the time-honored strawberry shortcake assemblage: Homemade biscuits, native berries, real whipped cream or locally-made ice cream. As in years past, there will also be fresh-picked quarts of berries for sale.

The newly revamped Bargain Basement with loads of deals, an antique table, and a plant table will also be available for shopping. A children’s area with some games and activities round out the family-friendly event.

For more information or to request an application, call 882-7184, leaving a brief message and a call-back number.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

