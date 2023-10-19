Creative Flow Circles Return to The Merry Barn

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Join Morgan Mitchell at The Merry Barn for a series of Creative Flow Circles this fall and winter.
Creative Flow Circles provide a supportive and imaginative space to connect with creativity and wonder. Attendees will “move” color to instrumental music, across a circle of easels, rotating as the melodies change. Each participant adds to every creation in a circular fashion, dissolving ownership and attachment to outcome. The inner critic softens as the gradual process of joyful collective creativity unfolds.
Mitchell will offer Creative Flow Circles from 2-3:30 p.m., on Sundays, Oct. 22, and Nov. 28, and a circle specifically for children, from 3-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Register at creativeflowcircles.com. There is a $25 participation fee.
No experience or art skill necessary. All materials are supplied. The Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb. For more information, go to merrybarn.com.