CTL Presents ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘The Tempest’

The Center for Teaching and Learning, at 119 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb, is putting on productions of “Twelfth Night” and “The Tempest” on Wednesday, April 16.

Students in CTL’s middle school, grades 5-8, have been hard at work learning their lines and rehearsing. Additionally, students have showcased their strengths and taken on responsibilities for tech and sound set up, costumes, props, and set design.

The performance is directed by CTL’s arts specialist Angela Lathem-Ballard, who earned her BFA in Theater from the University of Illinois and has studied at The Globe Theatre in London. She loves teaching Shakespeare through performance and is excited for the students to showcase their talents.

All are invited to the Center for Teaching and Learning on Wednesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. for these wonderful productions. Admission is free of charge.

