The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor is pleased to exhibit works by Cynthia Smith.

She is a sculptural artist with a great sense of humor who works primarily in bronze, wood, stone, and clay. Her mixed media sculptures always have a story to tell and elicit lots of smiles, even laughter. She is one of the artists donating a portion of her artwork to the Ukraine fund, along with many others which are still available at the gallery.

The gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130), 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about other activities at the gallery go to saltwaterartists.com, or call 677-2490.

