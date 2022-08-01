Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Cynthia Smith at Saltwater Artists Gallery Submitted article

at

Dog Tales, mixed media by Cynthia Smith. (Photo courtesy Saltwater Artists Gallery)

Dog Tales, mixed media by Cynthia Smith. (Photo courtesy Saltwater Artists Gallery)

The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor is pleased to exhibit works by Cynthia Smith.

She is a sculptural artist with a great sense of humor who works primarily in bronze, wood, stone, and clay. Her mixed media sculptures always have a story to tell and elicit lots of smiles, even laughter. She is one of the artists donating a portion of her artwork to the Ukraine fund, along with many others which are still available at the gallery.

The gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130), 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about other activities at the gallery go to saltwaterartists.com, or call 677-2490.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^