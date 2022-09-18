Advanced Search
Damariscotta Artist Exhibits at Salt Pond Studio Submitted article

"Outgoing Tide," Lyn Asselta. (Photo courtesy Salt Pond Studio)

Salt Pond Studio in Friendship is proud to present the extraordinary work of internationally recognized pastel artist Lyn Asselta. A Maine native who now calls Damariscotta home, Asselta focuses her current work on the everchanging and dramatic Maine coast line. Her brilliant pastel paintings are rich in texture and atmosphere, capturing the fortitude and often quiet strength of the landscape with expertise.

Asselta is recognized as signature member of the Pastel Society of America and has distinguished herself internationally, instructing workshops throughout the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

Come meet the artist at the opening reception, Saturday, Sept. 17, 3–7 p.m. The opening also features live music on the Salt Pond Stage provided by Jim Loney, Graham Walton and friends.

The exhibit runs from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Salt Pond Studio is located at 522 Cushing Road, Friendship, in a renovated pre-civil war schoolhouse at the corner of Salt Pond Road and Route 97. For more information go to saltpondstudio.com. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12–5 p.m.

