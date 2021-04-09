Advanced Search
Damariscotta Climate Change Artist Presentation

"Seamore Plastic" by Damariscotta artist Marnie Sinclair.

Marnie Sinclair, of Damariscotta, will share her journey about how she became a climate change artist in a Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 21.

During the presentation, Sinclair will take attendees from her childhood in a rich tropical Cuban environment to raising a family on a mini-farm, working in an art collaborative in Boston, making a movie, and creating a book. Sinclair will also exhibit her art at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center this summer.

"Connected I" by Marnie Sinclair.

To register for the event, go to bit.ly/3rcw1Wj or mainecoastislands.org. For more information, email info@mainecoastislands.org or call 594-0600, ext. 5.

