Damariscotta Climate Change Artist Presentation

Marnie Sinclair, of Damariscotta, will share her journey about how she became a climate change artist in a Zoom presentation at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 21.

During the presentation, Sinclair will take attendees from her childhood in a rich tropical Cuban environment to raising a family on a mini-farm, working in an art collaborative in Boston, making a movie, and creating a book. Sinclair will also exhibit her art at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center this summer.

To register for the event, go to bit.ly/3rcw1Wj or mainecoastislands.org. For more information, email info@mainecoastislands.org or call 594-0600, ext. 5.

