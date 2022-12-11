Give the gift of art this holiday season. Sixteen of Pemaquid Art Gallery’s talented artists share their varied styles, mediums, and views of the beauty in Maine landscape and wildlife at the Damariscotta River Grill. This comprehensive show opens Wednesday, Dec. 14 and will be on exhibit through March.

The Art at the Grill opening evening is Thursday, Dec. 15. Come to the River Grill for a special prix fixe three course menu, offered for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education.

The talented group of participating artists includes Deb Arter, Stephen Busch, Dianne Dolan, Peggy Farrell, Sarah Fisher, Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, Jan Kilburn, Sally Loughridge, Judy Nixon, Marnie Sinclair, Gary Smith, Barbara Vanderbilt, Robert Vaughan, Candace Vlcek, and Kimberly Traina.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists includes over 30 juried Maine artists whose mediums include painting, pastels, ceramics, printmaking, woodworking, and drawing. Pemaquid Art Gallery artists are all current residents of Lincoln County whose work is also represented in collections across the country. The group includes both regionally and nationally known artists. Each year, the group opens to jurying new applicants who represent the best of the Midcoast art scene.

The Damariscotta River Grill is open Monday through Saturday at 4 p.m., closed Wednesdays and Sundays. Happy Hour is 4-5:30 p.m. in the bar upstairs. To make a reservation, please call 563-2992. Follow the River Grill on Facebook or go to damariscottarivergrill.com for updates, specials, and the special prix fixe dinner menu created for this show opening.

