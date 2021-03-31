All are invited to the Damariscotta River Grill Wednesday, April 7 for the opening reception of the art of Sarah Fisher, Daisy Greene, and Mary Winkes.

To celebrate the artists, the grill is hosting a prix fixe three-course menu that will be offered for $25, with a choice of wine pairings for $9, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Reservations are encouraged. Art can be viewed through May 9.

Greene has lived and painted in the Midcoast since the early 1990s, when she moved here from Cape Cod. Greene works with acrylics on large panels to portray her love of the Maine coast. Her landscapes capture the rugged beauty of Maine’s pine forests, coastal villages, isolated saltwater farms, and blueberry barrens with strong hues and bold strokes. Her style is often realistic, and sometimes more reflective of abstract patterns and colors. She loves the rugged look of Maine in all seasons, but snow and ice covered pines and streams under late winter afternoon skies are particular favorites for her.

Fisher has lived in Maine full time since 2012 when she retired with her husband to Damariscotta from the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. Her long familiarity with the Midcoast reaches back to the 1970s. During her regular visits to the Pemaquid area, she often joined her mother, Liz Fisher, for painting groups, from classes at Round Top Center for the Arts with Lina Burley of East Boothbay to summer plein air groups. Her profession as a fine art painting conservator, with her last 30 years at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., where she was head of painting conservation, gave her hand and eyes a rigorous training in painting techniques and materials. Now she greatly enjoys creating her own art, recording the beauty and moods of the natural world around her.

Winkes grew up in Rhode Island and attended the Boston Museum of Fine Arts School, where she studied with Lux Feininger. She and her husband have lived in Maine since retiring 15 years ago, enabling her to paint full time.

“It is difficult for me to describe the pleasure I feel when painting,” Winkes said. “I love to escape into the process, because painting provides calm and peace for me. I like to play with color, shape and texture and to see how they react to one another. I imagine a conversation and harmony between the various parts of my artwork. Living in Maine I am endlessly finding beautiful places to describe with my painting.”

The Damariscotta River Grill is open 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A very large floor plan creates ample space to create safe dining spots with 6 feet or more between tables. Reservations are encouraged to best adhere to safety guidelines. Takeout meals of the entire menu and expanded offerings in the Prep Kitchen are available.

For more information, call 563-2992, go to damariscottarivergrill.com, or find the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook.

