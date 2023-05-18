Damariscotta River Grill Welcomes Three Maine Artists and Lincoln Academy Art Students

A colorful new show opens at Damariscotta River Grill showcasing three talented Maine women artists, Pamela Browne, Sandra Crabtree, and Elaine Hranich. Celebrate the artists while enjoying a delicious dinner at the “Art at the Grill” opening evening, Thursday, May 25.

At 4 p.m., three scholarships will be presented to Lincoln Academy art students Ella Appell, Clare Colburn, and Maddy Scott. A portion of the dinner proceeds from the prix fixe artist dinners have been used to fund these scholarships for students pursuing an art education or career. After the presentation, enjoy a special prix fixe three course menu that will be offered for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu, from 4 – 8:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Art is on display Monday, May 22 through Monday, July 10.

Pamela Browne came to Maine from her home town of Baltimore, Md. in 1993. After years as a social worker, Browne is now able to concentrate on her passion. Working in several different mediums including encaustic, cold wax, oil, and acrylic, she paints mostly abstractly with a touch of impressionism.

“My art is inspired from a spiritual place that centers in nature,” Browne said. “When I paint, I am swept away from the here and now and go to a world that has no boundaries. I paint mostly in an abstract/impressionistic style that allows me to change mediums and styles as I see fit. I can go from throwing hot molten wax on wood (encaustic) to painting whimsical characters in acrylic. I love it all. Many say my art is calming and happy and that makes me feel like I have accomplished my goal as an artist.”

Sandra Crabtree is a prolific and accomplished painter, who has taught high school art as well as private classes for 30 years. Throughout her years in teaching she exhibited in Maine galleries. Currently, she is exploring larger formats and is working to bring the fluidity and energetic brushwork of watercolor to canvas with acrylics and oils. Crabtree lives and works in Bath.

“Observations and memories developed as a young person have influenced my lifelong love of nature and art,” Crabtree said. “In my work, I strive to capture a sense of place and share those moments using layers of colors combined with expressive brushwork. The play of light across a body of water, the transitory effects of sunlight across an object, light shining through atmospheric conditions are all a part of my subject matter.”

Elaine Hranich grew up living on the water in the small coastal community of Green Island in Toms River, N.J. and spent much time outdoors as a child. She lived a short time in California and in central N.J. surrounded by beautiful farm land before moving and settling in Maine twenty years ago.

Reconnecting with a deep desire to create, she restarted her art journey in 2012 through private instruction and workshops. Plein air painting provides her with the opportunity to paint the essence of nature. She enjoys living in Maine with four distinct seasons, which provide continuous variations in the surrounding landscapes, scenery, and wildlife.

Hranich likes to experiment with multiple mediums of pastel, oil, acrylic, watercolor and very much enjoys working with a palette knife. “The most gratifying experiences in my art life are those moments when people are sharing space, time, skills, insight, smiles, and laughter,” Hranich said. “I am extremely honored when a person decides to live with one of my works of art.”

Congratulations to the Lincoln Academy art students who will be receiving scholarships from the Art at the Grill Program. Ella Appell will be studying art at Southern Maine Community College this fall and transferring to Maine College of Art and Design after two years.

Clare Colburn has chosen an art and entrepreneurial studies concentration program, focusing on ceramics and sculpture. She makes beautiful well-crafted pottery and sculpture, which began as an escape during the pandemic.

Maddy Scott plans to rent a local studio to keep her passion for creating big, expressive pots flowing.

The Damariscotta River Grill, located at 155 Main St., Damariscotta, is now open seven nights for dinner, starting at 4 p.m. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To make a reservation, please call 563-2992. Follow The Grill on Facebook or go to damariscottarivergrill.com, for updates, specials, and the special prix fixe dinner menu created for this show opening.

