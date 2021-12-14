Damariscotta Sherman’s to Host Author

Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Store on Main Street in Damariscotta will host local author Rick Simonds from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Simonds will be on hand to sign copies of his new thriller “Operation: Midnight.”

Simonds, who grew up in Friendship and later taught at Bristol Consolidated School, is best known as a longtime college basketball coach at St. Joseph’s College and color commentator for the Maine Red Claws.

Simonds continues to live and write in Brunswick. This is his third novel to be published following his highly successful murder mysteries, “Blood Code” and “Blood Sport.”

For more information, call 563-3207 or go to ricksimonds.net.

