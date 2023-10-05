Dances with Ivory at The Waldo Oct. 13

Performed by Lisa Thomas, Dances with Ivory will present piano selections based on Indigenous tribal melodies at The Waldo Theatre on Friday, Oct. 13.

During the performance, the piano will be used in unusual ways to achieve ethereal effects, such as strumming on the strings inside the body of the piano and using the pedals in creative ways to pick up the tonal vibrations of native flutes, singing, speaking, and playing the soundboard for drum beat effects.

The performance will include native storytelling to illustrate the significance of an oral tradition, a very different way of learning compared to modern schooling. Thomas performs in native regalia and uses multi-media to illustrate the cultural background of each song.

Thomas was a Fulbright Scholar in Canada in 2017 at the University of Alberta and did her doctoral dissertation in 2010 on native melodies that were collected by ethnographers around the turn of the 20th century. She has performed this music in many theaters and concert halls in many countries.

Passionate about presenting performances that embody Native American music, dance, art, and culture via performances of compositions by American composers, her repertoire also includes bluegrass, and patriotic American music.

Thomas is an enrolled citizen of sovereign Cherokee nation Tejas. Her native name is Danalasgisgv Unegv gola, which means Dances with Ivory.

Adult tickets are available for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show. Youth tickets are $10. Tickets will be available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. when doors open. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

