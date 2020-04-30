DaPonte String Quartet to Offer Digital Events

The DaPonte String Quartet has canceled all spring 2020 concerts, the DSW Institute in June, and the gala concert scheduled for June at Bowdoin’s Studzinski Hall.

With the loss of expected funds from concerts, the quartet respectfully welcomes donations to help sustain the music group during these unsettling times. The concerts will be rescheduled when possible. Until that time, the quartet will offer weekly digital events on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on its YouTube channel. Some weeks will feature a member of the quartet playing a piece they have longed to revisit or a short film highlighting a piece a member is working on. Some weeks will also highlight filmed excerpts from a past concert.

There will also be Friday virtual happy hours every week at 5 p.m. It will be an opportunity to chat about music, listen to each other’s plans, or discuss upcoming events. As of the week of April 24, the group will be welcoming special guests to the happy hour discussions. Guests might include a group of students from the 2019 institute, past guests, or a guest artist who will be part of the rescheduled concerts. Updates and information can be found in the email newsletter.

More information is available at daponte.org or YouTube bit.ly/2yCJYam. Contact Executive Director Lisa Westkaemper at 315-7105 or lisa@daponte.org questions.

